IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

KOCHI: An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Male made an emergency landing at the Kochi airport on Tuesday afternoon due to a technical issue. All the 140 people on board were safe. The pilot of flight 6E 1127 requested an emergency landing permission around 2 pm citing a technical glitch and the flight was soon diverted to Kochi.

“A full emergency was declared at the airport at 2.05pm, and the A321 aircraft landed safely at 2.21pm. The emergency was promptly withdrawn at 2.28pm following the safe conclusion of operations,” a CIAL spokesperson said.

The aircraft had 136 passengers and 4 crew members on board. Among the passengers, 91 were Indian nationals and 49 foreign nationals, categorised as 71 males, 56 females, 9 children, and 4 infants.