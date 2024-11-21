Koonamthai woman’s death: Victim’s ornaments, cell phone missing

Police initially believed that she slipped in the bathroom. However, the postmortem report revealed that she died after being hit by a hard object on her head.

“Her relatives told us that Jayesy was wearing three gold bangles and a chain. But it was not found at the apartment. Her mobile phone is also missing,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, it was reported that police have recovered CCTV footage from a house near the apartment. A person wearing a T-shirt was found roaming the road near the apartment at around 9 pm.

Police said that the person has been identified and is being questioned.