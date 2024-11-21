Koonamthai woman’s death: Victim’s ornaments, cell phone missing

KOCHI: Police investigating the suspected murder of a 55-year-old woman in Koonamthai have found that her ornaments were stolen. Some of the suspects, including people associated with the deceased in her real estate business, are being interrogated by the police.
It was on Sunday night that Jayesy Abraham, a native of Chundikuzhi in Perumbavoor, was found dead in the bathroom of her rented apartment at Koonamthai.
Police initially believed that she slipped in the bathroom. However, the postmortem report revealed that she died after being hit by a hard object on her head.
“Her relatives told us that Jayesy was wearing three gold bangles and a chain. But it was not found at the apartment. Her mobile phone is also missing,” said a police officer.
Meanwhile, it was reported that police have recovered CCTV footage from a house near the apartment. A person wearing a T-shirt was found roaming the road near the apartment at around 9 pm.
Police said that the person has been identified and is being questioned.