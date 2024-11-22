No way to move! Kochi Water Metro to buy weed harvester following ‘frequent’ service disruptions

KOCHI: While it’s a sight to behold, the overcrowding of pervasive weeds like water hyacinth are clogging most of the water bodies of Kochi and its outskirts of late, hampering activities like transportation, fishing and recreation.

Following “frequent service disruptions” due to these pervasive aquatic weeds, the Kochi Water Metro is now planning to procure a weed harvester to clear the sprawling mats of water hyacinth that clog its routes like Vyttila-Kakkanad and High Court-Fort Kochi sections.

“We’re planning to procure an amphibian weed harvester/cutting machine. This is after a series of consultations on how to overcome the weed issue that’s disrupting boat services at a time when we’re looking to scale up the operations. However, the challenge is to dispose off the collected weed,” said Sajan P John, chief operating officer, KWML.

The Kochi corporation recently purchased a weed harvester using the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) funds. The successful trial of the machine, acquired at a cost of Rs 13.9 crore, which also includes its operation and maintenance for five years, was carried out recently.

“What we require is a bigger weed harvester. The one with the corporation is a smaller and can be deployed only in small water bodies like canals. However, our boat routes pass through rivers and backwaters. We’ve initiated discussions with various firms to avail the CSR funds for purchasing the machine,” the official pointed out.

Both the Water Metro and the SWTD (State Water Transport Department) boats have been severely affected by the pervasive weeds resulting in at least one boat developing technical glitch daily. While floating JCBs have been deployed at terminals like Vyttila, they have little effect.

“The issue has severely affected our boat operations both in Ernakulam and Alappuzha. The weeds would be sucked in by the engine and get stuck in the loop, disrupting water-cooling system and resulting in engine overheat. Yesterday two boats in Ernakulam developed technical snag, with its head and injector parts getting damaged. Today morning too, the services were affected, leading to protests. But we managed to restore operations by 11.30am,” said a senior SWTD official.