A tech makeover

KOCHI: The use of technology has seen a drastic rise in spaces over the last decade. From security systems to door locks, we are all adapting to the changes faster than ever! Smart systems are no more considered a luxury, it’s more of a need today than ever before. Here are the most common upgrades trending in the design space:

Touchless devices are a hot pick this year. Touchless doorbells, for instance, allows the guests to enter the house without coming in contact with any shared surfaces which avoids with the maintenance of hygiene.

Security cameras with video door phones for main doors have become the norm for every new house. Systems adaptable to existing wiring help with upgrading the security at homes/offices while keeping costs minimal.

Upgraded entertainment systems, the audio and visual experiences available today with smart TV’s, smart speakers integrated in the interiors without it being a visual hindrance. TV screens are no more the focal point in spaces, place the TV discreetly so you don’t have to wake up to a black screen, the automated solutions cleverly hide the screens behind multifunctional furniture or in the ceiling, making your audio visual experience seamless.

Digital locks for wardrobes, they ensure safety in this era where the houses are generally unsupervised. They also come in modules where the locks are not visible on the outside and can be opened by an access card placed exactly at the position disclosed only to the users. Digital locks cannot be easily broken into as the access is not as easy as duplicating a key.