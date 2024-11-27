Jayesy Abraham murder: Evidence collection on, helmet recovered

KOCHI: The helmet used by Girish Babu, the main accused in the murder of Jayesy Abraham, of Koonamthai, has been recovered

Jayesy, who lived in a flat in Koonamthai, Edappally, was murdered by Thrikkakara resident Girish Babu after entering her apartment wearing a helmet.

The helmet was recovered during the evidence collection at his house in Maithripuram, Kakkanad, around 6 pm.

According to police, Girish used the helmet to hide his face while entering the flat in Koonamthai on November 17. The accused also wore the helmet when he returned after the murder.

According to police, the accused, who reached his house in Maithripuram, Kakkanad, after the murder left the helmet at home and cut his fingernails. He did this because there were blood stains on his fingernails. The accused showed the police the place where the nails were cut.

The investigation began by rounding up those who had spoken to the murdered woman over the phone and those who had come to the flat. About 45 people were summoned to the station and questioned.

During the inspection of CCTV footage, police found a man wearing a helmet entering the apartment at noon. This investigation led to Girish Babu.

After examining about 50 CCTVs, it was found that he had cleverly boarded different autorickshaws to travel a 2-km distance.

The accused will be taken to the flat in Koonamthai on Wednesday to collect evidence, police said.