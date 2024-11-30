Army Towers: Kerala HC seeks suggestions to form panel

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the residents association and the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO), New Delhi, to suggest panels of three names each to be appointed to explore the possibility of amicably settling disputes/issues regarding Chander Kunj Army Towers, Silver Sand Island at Vyttila through mediation/conciliation.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Lt Col Johnson Chacko Verghese (retd) challenging the decision granting permission to AWHO to retrofit the building and re-induct the occupants.

The apartments were built solely for serving and retired defence personnel and their dependents. A total of 4.25 acres of land was purchased for the project in 1991. However, it commenced only in 2014. The society has 264 apartments in three towers.

Though the project is still incomplete, occupation was allowed in 2018. Two of the three towers comprising 208 flats each started to show signs of extreme distress in the first year itself. Spalling of concrete and falling of building parts have become a regular affair, alleged the petitioner.