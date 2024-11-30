Wholesome goodness

KOCHI: How much food do you feed your child — a small bowl, a third of the plate, or maybe using the “fist-sized stomach” rule? No matter how you measure, there’s always that lingering question — “Is my child full, or am I overfeeding them?” To help decode portioning food for growing kids and ensure they’re getting the right nutrition, we reached out to experts for some guidance.

“As a Clinical Dietitian, I often encounter parents struggling with the age-old question- ‘How much should I feed my child?’ While the ‘fist-sized stomach’ analogy is catchy, it’s not a completely reliable measure,” said Anubha Taparia Saraogi, Life Member of IDA and IAPEN India and Senior Clinical Dietician at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children.

Keeping measuring standards aside, how can parents measure a child’s appetite and stomach size? Anubha explained, “A child’s appetite and stomach capacity vary based on age, activity level, health, and even growth spurts.” She highlights that portion sizes are just one part of the puzzle.

“Focus on offering a variety of foods from all food groups to ensure a balanced intake of essential nutrients. Encourage mindful eating by starting with smaller portions and letting your child ask for more if they need it,” she added. Serving large portions and expecting kids to finish it all, she warned, can stretch the stomach’s capacity and lead to overeating.