Kochi: Startled by thunder, explosive detection canine flees camp

KOCHI: Arjun, a highly skilled explosive detection canine from the Kalamassery police camp, went missing on Sunday evening after being startled by the sound of thunder, and was found after an intense search.

The K9 Squad member - a Belgian Shepherd - ran away while being taken for a walk by its trainer. Arjun was finally found in front of an uninhabited house at Thrikkakara on Monday afternoon. The dog was taken to the camp, and is now physically sound, a police officer said.

Detailing the incident, an officer with the Kalamassery camp explained, “Arjun was being taken for a walk when he was startled by thunder. He panicked and ran away. After leaving the camp, he was harassed by street dogs before eventually reaching the Thrikkakara area.”

Arjun is highly skilled in detecting explosives and had won the first place in a state-level competition for police squad dogs, besides finishing fourth in a national-level competition, the officer said.

The dog was inducted into the Ernakulam Rural Police Squad in 2022 and underwent nine months of specialised training, he added.