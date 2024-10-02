A letter from better days

KOCHI: India Post, which marked its 170th anniversary on October 1, has long been a cornerstone of India’s communication and emotional history. Letters, transported by postmen across vast distances, carried a profound emotional significance for people in both urban and rural India. In the pre-digital era, the anticipation of receiving a letter was a source of immense joy and anxiety, and this emotion left a deep imprint on Bollywood.

The postman, as a symbol of connectivity, became an endearing figure in popular culture, delivering not just messages but stories of love, separation, and longing. Migration—where individuals left their homes in search of work—or lovers communicating through letters, made the medium a vehicle for both sorrow and joy.

This melancholy is best captured in the wistful Bollywood songs of the past, keeping alive the nostalgic magic of letter-writing, where each chitthi (letter) held a universe of emotions.

Message, messenger

In Bollywood’s romantic narratives, love letters played a special role. Songs like ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’ from Kanyadaan (1968) and ‘Kabootar Ja Ja Ja’ from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) immortalise letters as messengers of love.

The anticipation of receiving a letter from a beloved, and the emotions tied to it — joy, heartbreak, or coyness — gave Bollywood some of its most unforgettable moments. ‘Chitthiyaan Dard Bhari Chitthiyaan’ from Chakori (1949) is an early example of a Bollywood letter song, reflecting the dual nature of letters as messengers of love and harbingers of pain.

These moments were intensified by the slow, deliberate pace of handwritten letters, which contrast with the instant communication of modern times.