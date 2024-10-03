CPM branch committee member found dead at hotel room in Kochi

KOCHI: A CPM branch committee member, who has been missing since Tuesday, was found dead at a hotel room near Ernakulam Town Railway station.

The deceased, P Thampi, 63, of Nanthiattukunnam near North Paravoor, was a member of the CPM Nanthiattukunnam branch committee.

Thampi was retired from the government service as a clerk at a lower court in North Paravoor, Ernakulam.

According to police, he reached a hotel on Paramara Road and took a room on Tuesday night. It was on Wednesday morning that he was found hanging to ceiling fan's hook in the hotel room. Police also recovered a suicide note from the room. Police officials said that as per the suicide note, financial issues forced to him end his life.

However, there are reports that Thampi pointed out several discrepancies in the operations of the CPM branch committee during its annual convention last month.

The body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Anitha, son Hashmi, daughter Harishma and daughter-in-law Shradha.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)