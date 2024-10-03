Dolls that sculpted culture

KOCHI: The word art instantly brings forth visions of art classes with a box of paints (round, hard cakes mostly), from which colours ooze when prodded by a water dipped brush to create sunrises and lakeside cottage views.

Or, sometimes, it reminds one of museums that find their way to any must-see list for tourists, eager to proclaim their worldly cultural awareness and appreciation with perfectly worded Instagrammable photo-graphs.

We chase these defined notions of what art is, without realising that art is all around us. It permeates our lives in subtle ways. It finds its way to the smaller details of our existence our food, clothing, and our traditions.

Today marks the beginning of Navratri. For most of us, as children, it simply translated into a week of holidays. Adulthood transformed this to a festival of seeking blessings for our work and our academic pursuits. And how can art not seep into the festivities? It certainly did, in the form of brightly painted sculptures displayed on a tiered platform in households.

The Kolu or Golu tradition is a spectacular sight indeed. Meticulously arranged dolls on wooden stands tell tales from our Indian culture, adorned with flowers and rangoli patterns on the floor.

These showcased figurines have their origins in the royal courts of south India. Opulent doll collections reflected the wealth and power of royalty.