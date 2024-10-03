Dolls that sculpted culture

KOCHI: The word art instantly brings forth visions of art classes with a box of paints (round, hard cakes mostly), from which colours ooze when prodded by a water dipped brush to create sunrises and lakeside cottage views.
Or, sometimes, it reminds one of museums that find their way to any must-see list for tourists, eager to proclaim their worldly cultural awareness and appreciation with perfectly worded Instagrammable photo-graphs.
We chase these defined notions of what art is, without realising that art is all around us. It permeates our lives in subtle ways. It finds its way to the smaller details of our existence our food, clothing, and our traditions.
Today marks the beginning of Navratri. For most of us, as children, it simply translated into a week of holidays. Adulthood transformed this to a festival of seeking blessings for our work and our academic pursuits. And how can art not seep into the festivities? It certainly did, in the form of brightly painted sculptures displayed on a tiered platform in households.
The Kolu or Golu tradition is a spectacular sight indeed. Meticulously arranged dolls on wooden stands tell tales from our Indian culture, adorned with flowers and rangoli patterns on the floor.
These showcased figurines have their origins in the royal courts of south India. Opulent doll collections reflected the wealth and power of royalty.
By the end of the 19th century, the tradition of Golu transcended palace walls and spread among larger society, thus stripping itself of the grandeur associated with royal ambitions.
Once detached from its connections with monarchy, the tradition took on a religious context.
Made of a very fine powder of wood dust mixed with tamarind seed paste in the 19th century, these dolls were painted by artisans who sold them to their affluent patrons.
Although sculptures of a religious nature dominated the display, there were also playful ones as well as scenes from everyday life.
In the 20th century, artisans started experimenting even further, giving in to popular trends. Hence, cinema-inspired dolls and replicas of imported figurines from the colonial era were created.
These dolls are not merely a ritual. They are one of the world’s most ancient forms of moulding clay and an astounding combination of sculpture and painting.
Each doll, preserved by families over generations, tells the memory of a story. Like a thread that binds the past with the present.
Contemporary times may have diluted its significance, but it is in our hands to allow these tiny sculptures an eternal place in our hearts.