Investigation into rape survivor and lawyer over alleged settlement demand

KOCHI: Police have started a probe against a rape survivor and her lawyer for allegedly demanding money from the wife of the accused to settle the case. The move by the Cheranalloor police came on the directions of Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which registered a case and started an investigation.

It was in April this year that the husband of a woman hailing from Malappuram district was arrested by Ernakulam North Police in a rape case The rape survivor sent messages to the wife of the accused person and informed her about the rape incident and the arrest. Her picture with the husband of the woman was also shared by the survivor. Though their marital relationship was not cordial, she reached Kochi and managed to secure bail for her husband.

However, after her husband was released on bail, the rape survivor allegedly contacted the wife of the accused person and indicated willingness to withdraw her complaint if she would be paid Rs 5 lakh. The wife was allegedly asked to contact her lawyer to fix a deal. However, later she and her lawyer allegedly demanded `10 lakh for withdrawing the complaint.

Following this, the woman approached the police with a complaint but they refused to investigate the matter. Thus she filed a petition before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate court seeking a police investigation. She also submitted audio clips containing a telephone conversation with the rape survivor and her lawyer.

The court recently ordered Cheranalloor police to register a case and conduct an investigation. Cheranalloor police said that they have registered an FIR in the incident as directed by the court. A detailed statement of the complainant will be recorded soon.