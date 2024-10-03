Sole toilet facility on NH66 near Madavana shut down

KOCHI: For years, the toilet complexes set up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) between Kumbalam and Madavana junctions, one on either side, were the only such facilities on the NH66 bypass stretch depended on by hundreds of motorists. Unlike similar facilities elsewhere, they were well-maintained with the contractor even creating a WhatsApp Group to which the sanitation workers were required to upload the pictures of the toilet complexes after cleaning them on a daily basis.

But the free highway toilets, constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, have been locked for the past few weeks, making it difficult for commuters to answer nature’s call.

The reason: the nine-year tenure of the Kochi-Aroor Tollways, which was entrusted with the operation, maintenance, and toll collection with regard to the 17-km Edappally-Aroor bypass stretch, ended on September 5. And the NHAI is yet to appoint another agency.

“NHAI has been collecting the toll at the Kumbalam plaza directly after September 5. However, we’ve no idea about the maintenance of the facilities and the flowering plants along the median. We’ll again participate in the competitive bidding once the NHAI floats the tenders,” said Kochi-Aroor Tollways CEO Sahadevan Nambiar.

“The toilets were spick and span. It’s unfortunate that the facility was closed. For daily long-distance commuters, there is no other highway facility in the region. The authorities have also closed down the ‘Take A Break’ facility at Kuthiathode.

The travelling time has also considerably gone up due to the elevated highway construction on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch. They should have taken measures to continue extending the basic facilities to hundreds of highway commuters,” said Arun Vijayan, a resident of Alappuzha, who travels daily to Ernakulam in his vehicle.

Each complex comprises a bathroom and ladies’ and gent’s toilets. Besides, other facilities, like medical aid post and traffic aid post set up near the Panangad police station, too are closed.

Earlier, the Kochi-Aroor Tollways had also opted for flowering plants on the NH median to add an aesthetic touch, besides the primary objective of providing a shield from the blinding headlights of oncoming vehicles at night. “The plants were taken care of on a daily basis for which the expenses were met from our own pocket. Hope our successor will continue to maintain the flowers,” Sahadevan added.