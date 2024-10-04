Baven’s group founder Jacob Cheriyan passes away

KOTTAYAM: Jacob Cherian (aka J C Baven), founder chairman of Baven’s Group passed away at the age of 93 in Kottayam on Thursday. The body will be brought home at 9 am on Saturday.

The funeral will be held at 1.30 pm at CSI Cathedral, Kottayam, after a service at his house. Hailing from Pulikkal house in Thazhathangadi, Baven was a pioneer in introducing colour photography to Kerala.

During a time of scarcity in raw materials for photography, he made history by being the first to import them from abroad. Baven was also the founder chairman of Bavans Builders & Developers and the clothing retailer Tharanga Silks.

He is survived by wife Annie Cheriyan and children Sujatha Kurien, late Sunil Jacob Cheriyan, Prasad George Cheriyan and Ratnam Joseph Cheriyan.