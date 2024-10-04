Kochi

Baven’s group founder Jacob Cheriyan passes away

The funeral will be held at 1.30 pm at CSI Cathedral, Kottayam, after a service at his house.
KOTTAYAM: Jacob Cherian (aka J C Baven), founder chairman of Baven’s Group passed away at the age of 93 in Kottayam on Thursday. The body will be brought home at 9 am on Saturday.

The funeral will be held at 1.30 pm at CSI Cathedral, Kottayam, after a service at his house. Hailing from Pulikkal house in Thazhathangadi, Baven was a pioneer in introducing colour photography to Kerala.

During a time of scarcity in raw materials for photography, he made history by being the first to import them from abroad. Baven was also the founder chairman of Bavans Builders & Developers and the clothing retailer Tharanga Silks.

He is survived by wife Annie Cheriyan and children Sujatha Kurien, late Sunil Jacob Cheriyan, Prasad George Cheriyan and Ratnam Joseph Cheriyan.

Baven Group
Jacob Cheriyan

