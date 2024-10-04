Girl falls off scooter, run over by KSRTC bus in Kochi

KOCHI: An eight-year-old girl travelling on a scooter with her mother and younger sister fell off the vehicle and was run over by a KSRTC bus at Koothattukulam on Thursday.

The deceased is Aradhya, daughter of Arun and Ashwathi, of Periyapuram near Koothattukulam. She was a third standard student of Adventure School Pampakuda.

The accident took place in front of the petrol pump at Uppukandam near Palakuzha on the MC Road stretch between Muvattupuzha and Koothattukulam around 3:15 pm. Aradhya and sister were in the pillion and their mother was riding the scooter.

They were travelling towards Koothattukulam for buying dress for a dance competition in her school.

The KSRTC bus plying between Muvattupuzha and Koothattukulam, while overtaking hit the scooter. In the impact, the scooter overturned and the victim fell on the road. Aradhya came under the rear wheels of the bus.

Aradhya’s mother and sister escaped with minor injuries. Though the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead.