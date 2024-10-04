The Kichankani story

KOCHI: When Kollam native Somy Solomon moved to Tanzania in 2013, what greeted her at Kichankani village shattered her presumptions about Africa. However, the remoteness of the village meant that the children here did not have easy access to English education.

Spurred by a desire to help, Somy began teaching English to the kids of her husband’s colleagues, who worked in a nearby hotel. “What began as a humble endeavour quickly turned into a full-fledged class. Soon, to accommodate all the students, I shifted the programme from the hotel to the village,” Somy tells TNIE.

It was also when she realised that there is a serious dearth of books in the community, especially for kids. “I wrote a post about this on social media. Then, the idea was simply to share my experiences in Tanzania. But it sparked a discussion online,” recalls Somy.

One of those who partook in the conversation suggested that Somy build a library in the village. “Thus began the Kichankani movement,” she says. A massive book donation programme was soon launched, with the Sacred Heart College in Thevara, Kochi, serving as its collection hub. More than 70,000 books were collected, sorted, and prepared for shipping, which the hotel where Somy’s husband worked facilitated.

With the books finally here, Somy and the entire Kichankani community began working to build a library. A few hours a day. Together. “I wanted it to be a community project, with no financial dealings involved,” Somy says.