The Kichankani story

KOCHI: When Kollam native Somy Solomon moved to Tanzania in 2013, what greeted her at Kichankani village shattered her presumptions about Africa. However, the remoteness of the village meant that the children here did not have easy access to English education.
Spurred by a desire to help, Somy began teaching English to the kids of her husband’s colleagues, who worked in a nearby hotel. “What began as a humble endeavour quickly turned into a full-fledged class. Soon, to accommodate all the students, I shifted the programme from the hotel to the village,” Somy tells TNIE.
It was also when she realised that there is a serious dearth of books in the community, especially for kids. “I wrote a post about this on social media. Then, the idea was simply to share my experiences in Tanzania. But it sparked a discussion online,” recalls Somy.
One of those who partook in the conversation suggested that Somy build a library in the village. “Thus began the Kichankani movement,” she says. A massive book donation programme was soon launched, with the Sacred Heart College in Thevara, Kochi, serving as its collection hub. More than 70,000 books were collected, sorted, and prepared for shipping, which the hotel where Somy’s husband worked facilitated.
With the books finally here, Somy and the entire Kichankani community began working to build a library. A few hours a day. Together. “I wanted it to be a community project, with no financial dealings involved,” Somy says.
Four years after Somy’s social media post, the library finally became a reality and was inaugurated on August 15, 2018. A committee named Team Ubuntu was also formed to cater to its needs.
But having a library alone wouldn’t make the villagers avid readers, Somy knew. A reading culture had to be fostered. “This is challenging and will require a lot of time. But in having laid the foundation, it will be much easier,” she says.
Somy left the Tanzanian village for the lush green shores of Kerala in 2019. But she’s glad to learn that the library she helped build has turned into a vibrant learning space.
“The library is now managed by several young people. It has turned into a small primary school, sort of. A young woman named Zaituni teaches the children here,” Somy says.
For her contributions to ushering change and fostering the habit of reading and learning, Somy was nominated by the Kerala government to be a member of the Loka Kerala Sabha in 2020.
Somy is also an author. Her children’s book, also named Kichankani, portrays the friendship between Indian and Tanzanian children.
On how the book came about, she says, “My kids didn’t have any storybooks they could relate to. The ones we had were filled with Russian and Greek tales. Nothing about Africa. So, I decided to write my own,” Somy tells TNIE.
The characters in the book — Pachu and Kitare — take after Somy’s son and his friend, a Tanzanian. “The idea is to capture how children see Africa and its landscape. I’m planning to expand this into a series,” she says.
Now, work is on to release an English version of the book. “It will be available later this year.”