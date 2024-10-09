BJP vows legal, political support against Waqf Board's Munambam claim

KOCHI: The Minority Morcha on Tuesday took out a march to the Waqf Board office in Kaloor against the alleged claim made by the latter which will lead to the displacement of around 600 families at Munambam. BJP state president K Surendran inaugurated the march.

Speaking on the occasion he said the BJP would provide political and legal protection to the people who are facing the threat of displacement from the land bought by their forefathers in Munambam three generations ago due to the illegal claim of the Waqf Board.

“It is said the Congress and the opposition leader will solve the problem. However, at the core of these problems lies the Waqf Act enacted by Congress in 2013. The BJP government introduced the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in Parliament to protect the people from the looting of Waqf properties by religious leaders and Congress leaders in the name of religion. The Bill will be passed with a large majority in the winter session of Parliament,” he said.“Congress was always with its Muslim vote bank,” Surendran pointed out.

“When the Popular Front criticised the Pala Bishop and demanded prayer rooms for Muslim students in Christian schools, no Congress leader came forward to say that this was a threat to a secular community,” he added.