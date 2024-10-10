Noted ophthalmologist Dr Naomi J Vettath passes away

KOCHI: Dr Naomi J Vettath, a leading ophthalmologist who served in CMC Ludhiana, and Medical Mission Hospital, Kolenchery, passed away on Thursday. She was 89.

Her husband Dr John K Vettath, a leading cardio-thoracic surgeon, passed away in April this year.

Dr Naomi, who joined CMC Vellore for her diploma in ophthalmology, started the Dept of Ophthalmology at Kolenchery in 1972. Dr Naomi was also instrumental in conducting numerous camps in villages around Kolenchery and many school camps in the early 1970s to detect eye problems among children. She was also instrumental in launching a community ophthalmology program in 1991 at Beth-El-Eye Clinic in Nettoor, which saw her travelling in boats to the adjacent islands, screening patients and operating in the nearby multispecialty hospitals.

For the last several years, Dr Naomi has been leading a retired life at her house in Kaloor, Kochi. She is survived by children Dr Mary Varghese, Ann Kurien, Mathew John Vettath, Susan Koshy and sons-in-law Dr Kiron Varghese, Kurien Abraham, Koshy Oommen and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Mathew Vettath.

The funeral service will begin at her residence in Azad Road, Kaloor at 10.30 am on Friday, followed by prayers at St George Orthodox Valiyapally, Palarivattom at 11.30 am. The body will be laid to rest at the Eloor cemetery of St George Orthodox Valiyapally, Palarivattom.