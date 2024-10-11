Playschool teacher held for caning student in Kochi

KOCHI: A playschool teacher has been arrested for allegedly caning a three-year-old boy in Mattancherry. The police apprehended Seethalakshmi, 35, residing near Mattancherry BSNL office, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents.

They alleged that they noticed injury marks all over the body of the child on Wednesday, and when inquired about it, he disclosed that he was caned by the teacher for not answering questions in the classroom.

The Mattancherry police registered a case and conducted a preliminary probe before arresting Seethalakshmi on Thursday. She was produced before the court and was granted interim bail.

Police officials said that the teacher had beaten up the victim earlier also and because of this he was afraid to attend the class.

The police will further contact the parents of other students at the playschool to check whether they faced similar treatment from the accused teacher. Seethalakshmi has been working at the private playschool in Mattancherry for the past few years.