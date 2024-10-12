Nutri-easy-ious alternative

KOCHI: Rustling up a healthy breakfast can be a daunting task for many. Especially when one’s morning schedule is crazy.

How about ready-to-cook millet-based food that promises convenience as well as a wealth of health benefits?

This was the thought that drove Bengaluru-based Megha Pavan to launch Tru Millets, a brand that offers a wide range of millet-based products designed to fit seamlessly into today’s fast-paced lifestyles.

After giving birth to twins, Megha was advised by doctors to ‘slow down’ and focus on her health as well as her babies. While she successfully managed various aspects of her life, food remained a significant concern.

“I have spent days searching for a healthy diet that would be appealing to my children,” she recalls. “Since I am a working professional, I needed an option that catered to both convenience and health. So I narrowed it down to millets, as they are a nutritional powerhouse. Hence, I decided to launch a brand that focuses on these super grains.”

Be it adai dosa, bisibelebath, pongal, or pancakes in flavours such as banana, carrot choco, or even innovative poha varieties such as Chinese and lemon, Tru Millets offers an impressive range of easy-to-prepare dishes.

“Just add hot water, and one can enjoy a wholesome meal in just 5 to 10 minutes. For a personal touch, sprinkle some spicy sev or roasted peanuts on top,” says Megha.

The brand boasts around 40 products. Under their ready-to-eat snacks, options include millet bites, khara and sweet chivda, and murukku. “The products have a shelf-life of 9 to 12 months,” she adds.

With its range of products, the brand aims to bring a twist to conventional food items. “Rice and wheat are part of our food system’s DNA. Through Tru Millets, I aspire to popularise a healthier alternative rich in fibre, protein, essential vitamins, and minerals,” Megha says.

“This isn’t just about physical health; it also supports mental well-being by simplifying meal preparation, particularly for women. In Indian society, the responsibility for family health often rests on women’s shoulders. What we offer is easy as well as healthy.”