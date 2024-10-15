Motta Mass!

KOCHI: Hair-loss can be hair-raising for many. It’s not uncommon to see some standing in front of the mirror and heaving a sigh of frustration.

The struggle with a receding hairline often begins in the late twenties. A fleeting thought may arise: “What if I just shaved it all off?”

But most will be hesitant, courtesy societal norms of looks. And in trying to reclaim what’s lost, many spend a fortune on treatments, products, and styling.

A recent TNIE report, for instance, noted that people spend between Rs 20,000 and Rs 5 lakh attempting to restore their hair. Clinics in Kerala have noted a “significant surge” in individuals aged 18 to 25 — both men and women — seeking treatment. In Kochi, a clinic saw hair transplant surgeries shoot up from 2 to 17 a day over the past four years.

However, there are some who have chosen to let go, opting for a shaved or ultra-short look, after asking themselves questions like: ‘Why pretend I am not ageing? Why fear society’s expectations? Why not just be free?’

This defiance has led to a “sense of liberation” for many who were fed up of pulling their hair out over balding. Interestingly, October 14 is celebrated as the ‘Be Bald and Be Free Day’.

And now, embracing this spirit, Kerala has got its own ‘bald & beautiful’ community – ‘Motta Global’ (@motta_global).

Founded by Thrissur-based standup comedian Sajeesh Kuttanellur, this group welcomes anyone who has chosen to shave their head. What began as a three-member initiative in August has grown to about 660 members from across Kerala and 20 countries.

With the motto ‘Bald head is our style and pride’, Motta Global seeks to encourage individuals to embrace baldness as part of their identity. Sajeesh says he felt such a collective was “essential”.