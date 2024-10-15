Style trends to catch up with

KOCHI: Curious to know what’s trending in the design space? While few trends have been recurring over the years, there are exciting new ones that have taken centre stage this year! Read on to know what they are and how you can incorporate them in your spaces.

All things curvilinear

From the early 1950s, this trend is making its way back with a modern twist. From flowy sofas to chaise loungers, these curvilinear options add harmony to a space, making it more inviting. They are a perfect blend of comfort and aesthetics, often used as accent features in a monochromatic space. Arched doorways, curved wall edges, arched niches for décor have become a chosen style by many.

Outdoors are now indoors

Green spaces are becoming a hot favourite this year. With the work culture becoming competitive and stress becoming a casual part of our day-to-day life, nature has been a highly under-used healer through this development. Families now embrace it more than the earlier times by incorporating a lot of indoor plants that breathe a sense of freshness in their spaces apart from them just being a good-looking element. Green balconies, terrace gardens, larger-than-life plants in living rooms have become the basic asks this year, and rightly so.

Underfoot art

Rugs aren’t just floor coverings, they are unique pieces of art. Created as per one’s liking and space preferences, these come in various sizes and designs to add warmth to spaces. They often become a focal point that ties the scheme of the space together. From them being luxury additions in the past to rugs becoming a necessity in the design of a space, they have definitely climbed up the trends ladder.

Colours for energy

Pinks, teals, turquoise — shades that have been most desired in spaces this year. With the increased awareness of spaces radiating energies, the selection of colours by space owners is no more driven just by aesthetics. The blend of happy, fun shades radiating positivity with the right neutrals has seen a rise this year and the trend is definitely here to stay!

Blacks for drama

Usage of black has not quite been an option in Indian households until now. In 2024, that has definitely seen a change. Soft blacks in bedrooms and bathrooms to emit elegance has concreted this colour trend to the top. The versatility of the colour to adapt to various design styles has also made it a suitable pick for private living spaces.

Statement floors

Flooring is one of the most important decision to make. With the wide range of options available today, homeowners and designers are often spoilt for choice. The prints and designs available can easily make any space interesting by the right use of it. They bring in a lot of character and can be used to reflect the personality of the homeowner. From depicting heritage to modern abstract taste in art, it can all reflect through your flooring, the lesser used option to infuse personal taste. After all, why should walls have all the fun?

Trends can often overpower decision making, compromising the functionality and form of the space. They are great if followed keeping in mind the usability and adaptability of your space. You don’t want a space that’s cool but isn’t functional, do you?