32-year-old man stabbed to death after two gangs clashed at a bar in Kochi

KOCHI: A 32-year-old man, identified as Ashik Manoharan from Kidangoor, Thuravoor, near Angamaly, was stabbed to death following a clash between two criminal gangs at a bar in Angamaly late on Tuesday night.

Ashik, acting as a mediator, had arrived at Hills Park Hotel to settle a dispute between the two Angamaly-based gangs.

The confrontation occurred at the Cheer Hill bar within the hotel when negotiations broke down, leading to a violent clash. In the ensuing melee, Ashik was stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Police officials reported that there were nine deep wounds on Ashik’s body. A case has been registered against eight identifiable individuals, with three suspects already in custody. Authorities are currently searching for the remaining accused.

It is worth noting that Ashik was also involved in multiple criminal cases. His body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination.