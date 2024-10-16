Work-life balance key, says AIG G Poonguzhali at KUWJ conference

KOCHI: Working women need support from families to ensure work-life balance, according to G Poonguzhali, AIG, Coastal Police. She was inaugurating a panel discussion on ‘women and work’ organised by Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) as part of the union’s 60th state conference on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering at St Teresa’s College, she urged to ensure work-life balance.

“The kind of effort a man and a woman put and the challenges to build a career are different. After marriage, there are added challenges and discussions about babysitting and taking care of families. So women need to have support from families,” she said, adding that introspection and a circle of friends can help.

Discussing the career development of women, she said like men, women too need to plan their careers, attempt to upscale their skills and attend health to ensure their dreams are pursued. Senior journalists and women representatives of various political parties spoke.