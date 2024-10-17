Keeper of the past

KOCHI: Gopan Sasthamangalam reaches into a drawer and pulls out a yellowed newspaper page from January 16, 1989 — the day his favourite actor, Prem Nazir, passed away. The faint smell of the aged paper wafts through the air as he carefully unfolds the brittle page, which features a heartfelt tribute with a photograph of the legendary actor.
Gopan retrieves another large bag from his shelf filled with memorabilia, overflowing with articles, books, and newspapers about the actor, till this year.
But that was not all of his collection. Gopan has safely preserved all the newspapers from when prominent figures in Kerala’s literary, social, and political spheres passed away.
Other than that, he owns almost 500 old photographs of Thiruvananthapuram which capture the moments and places that few have seen.
If anyone has ever wondered what the Manaveeyam Veedhi, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, or the Secretariat looked like in earlier times, Gopan can show them these rarest of rare photos, ardently collected from various sources and carefully restored.
From the first parliament conference notice to the inauguration of the Secretariat, and even classic cinema posters from yesteryears, Gopan has saved it all.
The Vayalar Ramavarma’s personal letterhead where he has written a song, old records, CDs, almost 5,000 magazines, including children’s favourites like Poombatta and Balarama, to adult magazines that were once popular in Kerala, 4,500 Sunday supplements, and even books dating back to 1854. His collection is literally like a time capsule, packed with relics of the past
“Journey of curiosity — that’s the perfect phrase to describe my life,” Gopan smiles as he stands in a cosy room that, though small, is filled with the rich stories of generations past.
It is his deep love for his hometown, Thiruvananthapuram, that has led him to collect special and rare things that you will not find anywhere else.
While many people amass collections of stamps, coins, or even matchbox labels, Gopan yearned to create something unique. With a background in history as a student and teacher, he developed a deep fascination for historical elements.
“My mother was an avid reader. She used to hoard magazines and would not let anyone sell the books she had already read. That’s where it all started for me. I started collecting Vethalakadhakal and that became a hobby. I knew a guy who used to come around selling newspapers, and every week, I’d buy the Sunday supplements from him.
Back then people used to read the main news only but I personally loved the special features with stories, and colourful layouts that made them stand out from the regular news. For me, it was not just about reading; I wanted to hold onto them. They were glimpses into another time. That’s how it all started, and now, here I am, trying to preserve history on a much larger scale,” Gopan says.
Gopan worked as a production controller in the film and television industry for over 30 years. Before entering this field, he started his career as a history teacher at a tutorial and eventually moved into the entertainment industry. He has also done several documentary films.
“During my college days, one hobby that was an absolute craze to me was that whenever a new bus started its service, it would be decorated with stalks of bananas. The moment I spotted this kind of bus, I could not resist hopping on the bus, exploring the destination, and returning on the same ride. Inquisitive activities like this have always been my passion,” he recalls.
“When we explore a place connecting with its history, we find so many interesting things even right here in our own land that gives us a curious mind like a child to learn more. I think that’s why now I tuned my focus on Thiruvananthapuram. To me, the past is a living truth that influences our present,” he adds.
Many students and research scholars regularly visit Gopan. He warmly welcomes everyone, and patiently pulls out items from various corners of his room, explaining their significance and telling interesting stories about each one.
These sessions often last hours, but he is always excited to share his knowledge with anyone curious enough to listen.
“Recently, a researcher came to me looking for old Kerala adult magazines for her study. She had searched all over the world but couldn’t find them. Someone directed her to my collection. She came, borrowed the magazines, completed her research, and returned them. Later, she called me to thank me after earning her doctorate. That moment made me realise that everything I have collected holds its unique value.”
Gopan now plans to organise his historical collection to make it even more accessible to the public, allowing more people to explore and learn from these priceless things.