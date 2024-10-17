Keeper of the past

KOCHI: Gopan Sasthamangalam reaches into a drawer and pulls out a yellowed newspaper page from January 16, 1989 — the day his favourite actor, Prem Nazir, passed away. The faint smell of the aged paper wafts through the air as he carefully unfolds the brittle page, which features a heartfelt tribute with a photograph of the legendary actor.

Gopan retrieves another large bag from his shelf filled with memorabilia, overflowing with articles, books, and newspapers about the actor, till this year.

But that was not all of his collection. Gopan has safely preserved all the newspapers from when prominent figures in Kerala’s literary, social, and political spheres passed away.

Other than that, he owns almost 500 old photographs of Thiruvananthapuram which capture the moments and places that few have seen.

If anyone has ever wondered what the Manaveeyam Veedhi, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, or the Secretariat looked like in earlier times, Gopan can show them these rarest of rare photos, ardently collected from various sources and carefully restored.

From the first parliament conference notice to the inauguration of the Secretariat, and even classic cinema posters from yesteryears, Gopan has saved it all.