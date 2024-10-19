Bridge closure: No toll needed for residents of Maradu

KOCHI: The residents of Maradu municipality will be granted exemption from paying toll at the Kumbalam toll plaza along the NH bypass section temporarily, in view of the traffic diversion effected to facilitate road and bridge repair works along the Kundannoor-Willingdon Island stretch.

A meeting convened by district collector N S K Umesh on Friday decided to direct the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to take the necessary measures for the same.

With the Kundannoor-Thevara and Alexander Parambithara bridges closed for a month from Tuesday last, the residents of Maradu, travelling to West Kochi side, are forced to proceed via Aroor-Edakochi route.

“Toll exemption will be granted on the lines of those extended to Kumbalam residents. The beneficiaries need to produce the vehicle RC Book or Aadhar card having the local address as proof,” the meet said.

Meanwhile, the collector directed the officials to speed up the road relaying works and also to deploy more cops to ease traffic congestion due to the closure of the bridges.

The meeting was attended by Maradu Municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil, Kumbalam panchayat president K S Radhakrishnan, officials from Kochi corporation, police, MVD, PWD NH wing and NHAI Kumbalam toll plaza manager.