Project to revamp libraries at Kochi's Kalamassery

KOCHI: A project aimed at a major facelift of libraries in Kalamassery, including renovation of basic amenities and complete digitisation process, will be unveiled on Tuesday.

As a part of Minister P Rajeeve’s ‘Oppam’ initiative, the project titled ‘Grandhashalakalk Oppam Kalamassery’ (Kalamassery with the libraries) will see revamping of 25 libraries in Paravoor and Kanayannur taluks that are affiliated to the library council. Setting the ball rolling, Rajeeve, who is also the Kalamassery MLA, will inaugurate the ‘master plan for libraries and software training’ on Tuesday at Cusat library hall.

The outline and drafts proposed for modernisation of the libraries will be presented along with the inauguration of a training programme for the use of updated public library software for the library council members. The already existing programme has newly been customised for library-specific data of the region.

The project will have a budget allocation of Rs 1 crore from the CSR funds, and will begin next month.

“Additionally a project for setting up ‘little-libraries’ around the constituency along with book corners commemorating writers Sethu in his hometown Kadungalloor panchayat and Leelavathy teacher (M Leelavathy) in Kesari library are also being planned as a part of this initiative,” Rajeeve told TNIE.