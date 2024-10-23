Kochi airport's winter schedule to see nearly 100 more weekly flights compared to summer

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has announced its winter schedule, effective from October 27 to March 29 next year, which will see an increase of 96 flights compared to the ongoing summer schedule.

The winter schedule will have a total of 1,576 weekly flights against 1,480 in the summer schedule.

The new winter schedule includes 28 airlines, 26 international carriers operating 336 weekly departures and seven domestic airlines. Air India Express tops the list with 51 weekly international departures whereas Indigo will have 41 departures weekly.

Other major airlines include Etihad and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi with 28 weekly operations, AirAsia with 18 weekly flights, Air India with 17 and Air Arabia, Akasa, Emirates, Oman Air and Singapore Airlines with 14 weekly departures each.

As per the new schedule, there would be a total of 134 services to UAE alone, from which 67 departures are scheduled to Abu Dhabi and 46 to Dubai. Etihad will now operate an additional seven flights to Abu Dhabi and Vietjet is set to operate daily flights to Vietnam. There would be 15 weekly services to Bangkok from Cochin as Thai Airways has increased its frequency from three to five weekly premium flights to Bangkok.

In the domestic sector, weekly flights scheduled in CIAL’s new winter schedule include 112 flights to Bangalore, 75 to Mumbai, 63 to Delhi, 61 to Chennai, 52 to Hyderabad, 15 to Agatti, 14 to Ahmedabad and Pune, seven flights to Calicut, Goa, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram and five to Salem.

Akasa Air will also operate additional daily flights to Ahmedabad. There would be a total of 788 arrivals and departures each week across both domestic and international services.

Entering the Rs 1000 crore turnover club in 2023-24, CIAL became the only airport in Kerala to facilitate 10 million passengers in both financial and calendar years. The airport is expanding its T3 terminal to accommodate the surging passenger traffic. The new infrastructural enhancements including apron work and an increase in parking bays are expected to be completed within two years.

“CIAL is crafting innovative strategies to manage this expansion and charting new flight paths for the future, with the vision of transforming Kochi into a central hub for air travel in South India,” said S Suhas IAS, Managing Director of CIAL.