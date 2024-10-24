Kochi airport winter schedule to have 1,576 operations weekly

KOCHI: The Kochi airport has announced its winter schedule, effective from October 27 to March 29 next year, which will see an addition of 96 flights compared to the ongoing summer schedule. It will have 1,576 weekly flights against 1,480 in the summer schedule.
The new winter schedule includes 28 airlines, 26 international carriers operating 336 weekly departures and 7 domestic airlines. Air India Express tops the list with 51 weekly international departures, whereas Indigo will have 41 departures weekly.
Other major airlines include Etihad and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi with 28 weekly operations, AirAsia with 18 weekly flights, Air India with 17 and Air Arabia, Akasa, Emirates, Oman Air and Singapore Airlines with 14 weekly departures each. As per the new schedule, there would be a total of 134 services to the UAE alone.
Etihad will now operate an additional 7 flights to Abu Dhabi, while VietJet is set to operate daily flights to Vietnam. There would be 15 weekly services to Bangkok from Kochi as Thai Airways has increased its frequency from 3 to 5 weekly premium flights to Bangkok.
In the domestic sector, weekly flights in the new winter schedule include 112 flights to Bangalore, 75 to Mumbai, 63 to Delhi, 61 to Chennai, 52 to Hyderabad, 15 to Agatti, 14 to Ahmedabad and Pune, 7 to Calicut, Goa, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram and 5 to Salem. Akasa Air will also operate additional daily flights to Ahmedabad. There would be a total of 788 arrivals and departures each week across both domestic and international services.
Entering the Rs 1,000 crore turnover club in 2023-24, Kochi became the only airport in Kerala to facilitate 10 million passengers in both financial and calendar years.