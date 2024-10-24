Kochi airport winter schedule to have 1,576 operations weekly

KOCHI: The Kochi airport has announced its winter schedule, effective from October 27 to March 29 next year, which will see an addition of 96 flights compared to the ongoing summer schedule. It will have 1,576 weekly flights against 1,480 in the summer schedule.

The new winter schedule includes 28 airlines, 26 international carriers operating 336 weekly departures and 7 domestic airlines. Air India Express tops the list with 51 weekly international departures, whereas Indigo will have 41 departures weekly.

Other major airlines include Etihad and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi with 28 weekly operations, AirAsia with 18 weekly flights, Air India with 17 and Air Arabia, Akasa, Emirates, Oman Air and Singapore Airlines with 14 weekly departures each. As per the new schedule, there would be a total of 134 services to the UAE alone.