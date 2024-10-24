Rooted in sustainability

KOCHI: In the face of industry-led agriculture and urbanisation, the conversation around sustainable agriculture is increasingly vital. “Family Farming: A Way of Healthy Living,” edited by Prof Joseph M K and M M Abbass, offers a blueprint for revitalising family farming as a key strategy to achieve sustainability.
The book is framed within the context of the United Nations Decade of Family Farming (2019–2028), an initiative that emphasises the critical role of family-operated farms in ensuring food security, reducing hunger, and preserving biodiversity.
The book which is in short a comprehensive guide features 11 articles from experts in the fields of climate change, eco-social work, organic farming, agricultural science, and community health. It is accessible to everyone, from novice farmers to seasoned experts, offering valuable research insights and practical guidance. The inclusion of successful family farming models from Kerala further inspires readers to explore sustainable practices.
The writings advocate for organic farming as a vital approach to sustaining healthy ecosystems while providing safe, nutritious food. They offer strategies for families to implement the principles of integrated organic farming, even on small plots of land, even as small as 1.5 cents—an important consideration for communities facing environmental challenges or limited access to land.
The book also emphasises agroecosystems and integrated farming, which unites various agricultural components—crops, livestock, and natural resource management—into a single, sustainable system. This approach optimises small landholdings and creates synergy, where waste from one element, such as animal manure, serves as an input for processes like soil enrichment.
In addition to addressing food safety, the book also highlights the importance of food security. Family farming offers a way for people to take control of their food supply, diminishing reliance on industrial food systems and processed goods. The book’s focus on sustainable, small-scale farming also makes it relevant for communities facing food shortages, as family farming can provide a dependable and economical supply of nutritious food.
The benefits of family farming extend far beyond the fields. The book delves into the profound psychosocial advantages this practice offers. Collaborative farming nurtures familial bonds, fostering not only stronger relationships but also a deeper connection to nature. The activities inherent in family farming can significantly boost mental well-being, alleviate stress, and encourage physical activity, all contributing to quality of life.
Moreover, the book celebrates the conservation of agricultural heritage and traditional wisdom, paving the way for modern families to reconnect with their cultural roots through the revival of ancient and indigenous practices.
In conclusion, “Family Farming: A Way of Healthy Living” is a pivotal resource for family-based sustainable farming practices that aligns seamlessly with the UN Decade of Family Farming objectives. This book is not just an educational tool, it’s a call for communities to embrace family farming as a pathway to healthier, more sustainable living.
Language: Malayalam
Price: Rs 200
The author is a research scholar at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (Autonomous)