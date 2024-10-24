Rooted in sustainability

KOCHI: In the face of industry-led agriculture and urbanisation, the conversation around sustainable agriculture is increasingly vital. “Family Farming: A Way of Healthy Living,” edited by Prof Joseph M K and M M Abbass, offers a blueprint for revitalising family farming as a key strategy to achieve sustainability.

The book is framed within the context of the United Nations Decade of Family Farming (2019–2028), an initiative that emphasises the critical role of family-operated farms in ensuring food security, reducing hunger, and preserving biodiversity.

The book which is in short a comprehensive guide features 11 articles from experts in the fields of climate change, eco-social work, organic farming, agricultural science, and community health. It is accessible to everyone, from novice farmers to seasoned experts, offering valuable research insights and practical guidance. The inclusion of successful family farming models from Kerala further inspires readers to explore sustainable practices.

The writings advocate for organic farming as a vital approach to sustaining healthy ecosystems while providing safe, nutritious food. They offer strategies for families to implement the principles of integrated organic farming, even on small plots of land, even as small as 1.5 cents—an important consideration for communities facing environmental challenges or limited access to land.

The book also emphasises agroecosystems and integrated farming, which unites various agricultural components—crops, livestock, and natural resource management—into a single, sustainable system. This approach optimises small landholdings and creates synergy, where waste from one element, such as animal manure, serves as an input for processes like soil enrichment.