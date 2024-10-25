Marriage A ‘licence to rape’?

KOCHI: Over the past few days, the Supreme Court of India has been hearing a crucial case concerning human rights violation — the long-pending demand to criminalise marital rape.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who is retiring next month, deferred the case, stating that the arguments of the lawyers would not be concluded in the “foreseeable future”. Now, another bench will take up the case after four weeks.

Many wonder why such a straightforward case is made to appear like a conundrum. Notably, India is one of less than 40 countries where marital rape is yet to be criminalised. We have countries like China, Pakistan and Iran for company. Even countries such as Nepal and Bhutan have abolished this archaic exception.

Before we get to that, a quick recap.

This is not the first time that a petition regarding marital rape has appeared before a court. In 2021, when a husband appealed a divorce granted by a family court, the Kerala High Court made a landmark observation: “Treating a wife’s body as something owed to the husband and committing sexual acts against her will is nothing but marital rape.”

The court ruled that marital rape was a valid ground for divorce. “Merely because the law does not recognise marital rape under penal law, it does not inhibit the court from recognising it as a form of cruelty,” it noted.

In March 2022, the Karnataka High Court stated: “... an act is an act; rape is rape, be it performed by a man, the ‘husband,’ on the woman, ‘wife’”. The court refused to dismiss a rape case filed against a husband. Subsequently, the Karnataka government took a stand in support of criminalising marital rape.