Governing body of Maharaja’s College formed flouting norms’

KOCHI: The governing body of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College was reconstituted recently by the government, however, the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has alleged that it was done without following the norms. Pointing out the violations, the SUCC has written letters to the UGC and the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

SUCC chairman R S Sasikumar told TNIE, “The nomination of the governing body as prescribed by the UGC is required to get the autonomous status. According to the UGC norms, the governing body should have education experts, industrialists and professionals nominated by the government. However, the higher education department appointed lecturers of the college as representatives of the industrial and professional sectors.”

According to UGC regulations, the members nominated by the state government should include individuals of proven academic or professional interest, specifically from categories such as educationists, industrialists, and professionals.

“However, in the newly constituted governing body, the nominees – M S Murali (Malayalam associate professor), Dr Jolly V Antony (Chemistry professor) and Dr G N Prakash (Mathematics associate professor) – are faculty members of Maharaja’s College,” said Sasikumar. The SUCC also alleged, “The guidelines specify that two faculty members should be selected by the principal based on seniority and rotation. However, Dr Murali and Dr Jolly were members of the previous governing body, having already completed the standard three-year term which was further extended.”

The committee has also pushed for the cancellation of the college’s autonomous status until a governing body compliant with the norms is constituted and a qualified principal is appointed.

Meanwhile, the college principal didn’t respond to messages or calls made seeking response on these allegations.

Arsho served notice for attendance shortage, seeks exit from course

Kochi: SFI state secretary P A Arsho, who is doing his integrated post-graduation in archeology at Maharaja’s College, has been summoned by the department head over insufficient attendance. However, according to college authorities, after receiving the notice, Arsho mailed a request seeking to exit the course. College sources said, “The SFI leader has been given seven days submit an explanation. If the reasons provided are not valid, the student will be removed from the nominal roll.”