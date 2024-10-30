Festive choices

KOCHI: The festive season is upon us, and if you are newly committed to a relationship, it brings a fair degree of debate and dispute along with the joys and celebration of the season.
Primary debate is the central question of where and with whom one spends the festival. Should each pack their bags and go home to their respective families as usual? Should they choose one of their families to spend time with?
Or should they stay at home, and start making their own rituals? In the latter case, there are many choices — spend the festival with each other, host a party for friends, or just chuck it all and go away on a nice little holiday, cherishing the time off from work.
If your relationship is formed by traditional marriage then guidelines, if not rules, are likely to be already in place. Parents and family on one side of the relationship may have already claimed the first Deepawali and other festivals.
However, if it is the first in a home that you have bought together, then the other lay claim and the family of the other is invited but is not expected to stay any more than a few hours. Also, some might imagine that it would be easier if the relationship cut across religious lines to give Deepawali to one side and Christmas to the other. However, it is rarely that easy.
Till there is a strong commitment and an undertaking, families of origin become so important in such decisions. The young person in their college or first job, even in a relationship, is hardly expected or “allowed” to spend their festivals by themselves unless restricted by academic or professional exigencies. Any suggestions that they would rather travel with friends would be met with protest and emotional bargaining.
It is different in a more mature setting where the relationship is seen as solid, stable and lasting. In fact, one could argue that when families ask, “What are you people planning for the festival holidays?” instead of assuming that you’ll turn up, that’s when there is real acceptance for your relationship as an independent domestic unit.
It takes time to get there, and there could be lots of half-truths, lies and bargaining in between as we try to do our own thing while respecting where we find ourselves, but that’s love, isn’t it?
Love can be very festive but it also comes with its own emotional dramas, compelling pulis and pushes. And we have to bear with the tidal heaving of our hearts from all these people between whom our lives attempt to make something of a steady orbit.