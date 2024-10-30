Festive choices

KOCHI: The festive season is upon us, and if you are newly committed to a relationship, it brings a fair degree of debate and dispute along with the joys and celebration of the season.

Primary debate is the central question of where and with whom one spends the festival. Should each pack their bags and go home to their respective families as usual? Should they choose one of their families to spend time with?

Or should they stay at home, and start making their own rituals? In the latter case, there are many choices — spend the festival with each other, host a party for friends, or just chuck it all and go away on a nice little holiday, cherishing the time off from work.

If your relationship is formed by traditional marriage then guidelines, if not rules, are likely to be already in place. Parents and family on one side of the relationship may have already claimed the first Deepawali and other festivals.

However, if it is the first in a home that you have bought together, then the other lay claim and the family of the other is invited but is not expected to stay any more than a few hours. Also, some might imagine that it would be easier if the relationship cut across religious lines to give Deepawali to one side and Christmas to the other. However, it is rarely that easy.