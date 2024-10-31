Man stabs woman in Eloor, flees

KOCHI: A woman was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries after she was attacked by a person at her shop in Eloor on Wednesday night. The injured is Sindhu, a resident of Eloor. Police have launched a search for Deepu, a Mulavukkad native who works as an autorickshaw driver in Kochi.

According to police, Deepu reached Sindhu’s shop around 8pm and entered into an argument. As the brawl intensified, an enraged Deepu took out a knife and attacked Sindhu.

The victim suffered deep injuries on her neck and chest. She was soon rushed to a private hospital and her condition remains critical.