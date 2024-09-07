Navy officer in dock for raping woman

KOCHI: Police on Thursday arrested a Lieutenant of the Indian Navy serving India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for sexually harassing a woman after promising to marry her, in Kochi.

The arrested person is Ramavath Sunil Naik, 26, of Janganampalli, Hyderabad, Telangana. According to police, the accused serving on INS Vikrant currently docked in Kochi befriended the victim through a social media platform a few months ago.

The victim who hails from Punjab was working at Shimla when Ramavath forced her to relocate to Kochi. After coming to Kochi, the victim was staying at a rented house in Vytilla along with the Naval officer. She also found a job at a hotel in Kadavanthra.

Here, the officer sexually assaulted the victim multiple times after promising to marry her. However, he recently reneged on his promise. When questioned, the victim was beaten by the Navy officer.

Following a complaint, the Kadavanthra police registered a case for rape under BNS section 69. Ramavath was arrested and produced before the court which remanded the officer to judicial custody.