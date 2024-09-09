Dengue threat looms large in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: Even after multiple efforts for source reduction and cleaning, the Ernakulam district is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of dengue cases reported in the past few months, especially since the onset of Monsoon this year. The district, with the highest number of dengue cases reported in August and September, is battling a severe health threat.

In the first six days of September alone, the district reported 326 suspected and 112 confirmed dengue cases. Adding to the concern, a 19-year-old girl succumbed to the disease recently while undergoing treatment for dengue in Tripunithura.

According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the Indian Medical Association (Kerala Research cell), the chances of dengue spread are higher in endemic areas. “When it rains, the old dried-up eggs get hatched and also the existing mosquitoes get a new place to lay eggs.

Moreover, in a community where many people are already carrying the dengue virus, it is easy for mosquitoes to spread to more people. Also, a large number of people who carry the dengue virus without symptoms contribute to the spread,” he said. The spread has mostly affected areas like Edathala, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Chellanam, Eloor, Vengoor, and Choornikkara.

In July and August, the district reported 851 and 1,135 confirmed dengue cases respectively. Meanwhile, the district health department launched ‘Guppy Gambeeram’, an initiative to tackle the situation by depositing guppies, that eat up larvae, in water bodies.

Dr Rajeev added, “Source reduction is important. We should also focus on larva control. As long as there is stagnant water, the possibility of mosquito breeding will remain high. The number of cases reported in the state has been increasing since 2022. The health department along with local self-governments, department of fisheries, Asha workers and other authorities should work with the public for effectively reducing breeding sources,” he said.