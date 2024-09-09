Teacher held for trying to molest woman on bus in Kochi

KOCHI: A school teacher was arrested for allegedly attempting to molest a woman inside a private bus in Kochi on Sunday. Kamal K M, 52, a resident of Ambalamedu, Thrikkakara, and a teacher at a high school in Kolenchery, was apprehended by the Ernakulam Town South police.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on a private bus plying between Kaloor and Fort Kochi.

The accused, who boarded the bus from Kaloor to Thoppumpady after arriving from Perumbavoor, allegedly made obscene gestures at the 19-year-old, attempting to molest her.

The woman raised an alarm, alerting the bus conductor and other passengers. They quickly restrained the accused and called in the police.

"After collecting the complainant's statement, we registered a case against the accused," said Ernakulam Town South SHO Kuriakose P J.

The man has been charged with various offences, including assault with intent to outrage a woman's modesty and explicit sexual overtures under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.