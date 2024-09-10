Hues of Hue

KOCHI: Vietnam, the tiny Southeast Asian nation, is making an earnest attempt to sell its tourism to the world. And wanderlust-driven Malayalis are one of its target customers.
A recent visit by this correspondent to Hue, a central Vietnam city, provided a peek into the way this tiny nation is showcasing its tourism potential. On the first day, we experienced Hue’s old city region on a ‘cyclo’ (similar to the cycle-rickshaw).
The weather was pleasant, and the local community warm. Breaks in between at various food joints offered a gastronomic tour of intriguing and delicious snacks, from the Hue-styled pancake and lemongrass skewers and ‘bun cha’ (Vietnamese meatballs) to goi cuon (spring balls).
The streets and the food joints were packed, as if the whole local community was on an outing. Being a gastronome, I can vouch that street food of any place is usually a wonderful way to understand cultural influences. In the case of Vietnamese food, no surprise, it is largely dominated by Chinese culinary techniques. Our local guide Henry, however, highlighted that there are influences of French cuisine as well.
For Kerala, the cultural influences of food hold immense tourism potential, but it’s a pity that they are not marketed properly to the tourists.
Our food in northern parts or the Moplah-Malabar cuisine of the Muslims is influenced by the Arabs, the Syrian Christian cuisine of central Kerala has the Portuguese sway. Plus, we have several local snacks that can all be offered as a gastronomic treat to the travellers visiting the state.
Yet another takeaway is cleanliness. Hue is a wonderfully clean and quiet city. I did not spot garbage anywhere. The communist government’s decision to initiate stern steps against littering through heavy fines, and consistent cleanups seemed to be paying off. “Cleaning is done round-the-clock,” an official informed.
Next day, our first destination was Hue Citadel, the walled fortress that served as the capital of the Nguyen dynasty, Vietnam’s last feudal clan, which reigned from 1802 to 1945. Situated on the northern bank of the Perfume River, covering a total area of 520 hectares, the citadel was designated the Unesco World Cultural Heritage Site in 1993 for its architectural and historical values.
“The nine bronze urns placed in front of The To Temple date back to a three-year 1835-1837 period under the reign of King Minh Mang. The urns represent the longevity of the dynasty, the wealth and territorial integrity of Vietnam,” said Henry.
Here, I bought a Vietnamese conical hat for about 30,000 dongs (about `102) to beat the blazing heat and also as part of the Hue memorabilia. As I tried it on, I marvelled at how wonderfully the place was kept with green lawns.
The highlight of the day was the ‘Hoi An’s Memories show’, an extraordinary performance that brings the rich cultural heritage of the ancient town to life. The show takes one through the journey of Hoi An from its days as a bustling trading port to its vibrant present.
I couldn’t help but compare this with the rich history of our own legacy and kingdoms of yore. Numerous sites of historical importance, such as the Vaikom Satyagraha site, have not been tapped for its heritage tourism potential.
On our third day, we took a wooden boat to Cam Thanh Water Coconut Village, where we got to learn the daily life of the Vietnamese fishing community. We joined the local folk, and tried fishing with cast nets. We also learnt to paddle the unique bamboo-basket boat.
As we explored the tranquil coconut-palm flanked waterway, we heard about the trauma of the Vietnam War and the extreme conditions endured by soldiers on both sides.
Another tourism activity being encouraged by the administration is visits to ancient houses. During one such visit, I got to experience a lantern-making workshop organised by a family. The local craftswoman guided me step by step on how to make a lantern, and explained its history and nuances. The best part is that the lantern one makes is offered as a souvenir.
This is something Kerala, too, can promote. Tourists visiting the state can be given an experience in, say, weaving textiles at traditional looms, or spinning coir.
Currently, Kerala Tourism is searching for fresh ideas. Its business model is restricted to building resorts by the dime, and is often accused of destroying ecology and damaging the natural scenic beauty. The need of the hour is to explore and innovate. The Communist-run Vietnam certainly offers a few fresh ideas for Kerala. There’s nothing wrong in embracing successful ones wherever they may be from.
(VietJet Air, which operatesdirect flight from Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City, sponsored the writer’s trip to Vietnam.)