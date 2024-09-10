Hues of Hue

KOCHI: Vietnam, the tiny Southeast Asian nation, is making an earnest attempt to sell its tourism to the world. And wanderlust-driven Malayalis are one of its target customers.

A recent visit by this correspondent to Hue, a central Vietnam city, provided a peek into the way this tiny nation is showcasing its tourism potential. On the first day, we experienced Hue’s old city region on a ‘cyclo’ (similar to the cycle-rickshaw).

The weather was pleasant, and the local community warm. Breaks in between at various food joints offered a gastronomic tour of intriguing and delicious snacks, from the Hue-styled pancake and lemongrass skewers and ‘bun cha’ (Vietnamese meatballs) to goi cuon (spring balls).

The streets and the food joints were packed, as if the whole local community was on an outing. Being a gastronome, I can vouch that street food of any place is usually a wonderful way to understand cultural influences. In the case of Vietnamese food, no surprise, it is largely dominated by Chinese culinary techniques. Our local guide Henry, however, highlighted that there are influences of French cuisine as well.

For Kerala, the cultural influences of food hold immense tourism potential, but it’s a pity that they are not marketed properly to the tourists.

Our food in northern parts or the Moplah-Malabar cuisine of the Muslims is influenced by the Arabs, the Syrian Christian cuisine of central Kerala has the Portuguese sway. Plus, we have several local snacks that can all be offered as a gastronomic treat to the travellers visiting the state.