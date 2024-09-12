KGMOA seeks action against patient who threatened healthcare workers

KOCHI: The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) staged a protest demanding strict action against a man who threatened to attack the duty doctor and head nurse of Edappally Family Health Centre on Wednesday.

The duty doctor and head nurse lodged a complaint with the Elamakkara police against Thrissur resident Shaju, who came to the hospital for dressing his wound on September 9. The accused, according to the doctor and the staff, got angry when the duty doctor asked him to wait. Though Shaiju left the hospital after dressing his wound, he returned around 1 pm and threatened the doctor and other staff. The accused visited the FHC on September 10 and created trouble after the staff lodged the complaint. The officials of KGMOA said that the accused is on parole.

The association demanded that action be taken against the accused as per the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Act and create an environment for health staff to work without fear.