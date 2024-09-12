Opposition protests Kochi mayor’s inaction in curbing dengue spread

KOCHI: The opposition councillors held a protest during the Kochi Corporation council meeting, alleging that the mayor was not acting seriously at a time when dengue fever was spreading in the city.

The opposition said that when the public was suffering from H1N1 fever, not enough facilities were available to treat them.

They also alleged that the corporation failed to prevent the spread of the disease. Opposition leader Antony Kureethara and parliamentary party secretary M G Aristotle said the opposition would move ahead with the protest if the approach continued.

Meanwhile, according to health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf, only 11 dengue cases have been reported in the city. Mayor M Anilkumar said the opposition could have avoided the protest and discussed the issue seriously. According to him, dengue spread is even worse outside the corporation’s limits.

In the meeting, he also said that another adalat would be held to address the issues

related to building tax payments. “As many as 1,357 complaints were resolved in the adalats, and residents can pay the tax online. We have also requested the government to waive penalty interest on tax arrears since 2016,” he said.