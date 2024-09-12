Rs 14.5-crore Pottachal Thodu Flood Relief project gets Cabinet nod

KOCHI: The cabinet has approved the Rs 14.5-crore flood prevention plan for Pottachal and Parutelli in Kalamassery municipality. The project aims to prevent the possibility of flooding. Minister for Coir, Law and Industries P Rajeeve said the project would be completed within 18 months.

The project is being implemented under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative to prevent waterlogging in areas like Alfia Nagar, Arafa Nagar, Vidya Nagar and Cusat in Kalamassery Municipality. “The Rebuild Kerala Initiative Implementation Committee in Thiruvananthapuram had earlier approved the project. It aims at the comprehensive renovation of Pottachal Canal,” said the minister.

The remedial plan was prepared by mapping the waterlogged area under the instructions of the Minister.

“The project is to widen and protect the stream with box culverts. According to the Irrigation Department, the project has been designed in such a way that all the water during the rainy season can flow out smoothly. The culvert will also be reinstalled. The box culvert will be placed on high ground where the flood water is likely to collect. Due to encroachment, the width of the canal had reduced significantly,” said the minister.

The stream has turned into a drain in many places. A study conducted by the Department of Water Resources found that waterlogging occurs due to a lack of capacity to support the flow of water when it rains. The minister said the project would help eliminate waterlogging completely in thickly populated areas such as Pottachal and Cusat.

The canal will be widened to a width of 1,037 metres. The project was finalised through several meetings at the ministerial level.

The minister said the long-term need of the region was now being fulfilled. Earlier, he had visited the project area along with representatives of the people, officials and office bearers of the residents’ association.