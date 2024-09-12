Spider Sabu, friend land in police net

KOCHI: Infamous robber Spider Sabu and his accomplice were arrested on Wednesday while they were preparing for a burglary in Angamaly. Sabu aka Spider Babu, 53, a resident of Sultan Bathery, Wayanad, and his accomplice, Ajith Sathyajith, 30, a resident of Nallalam, Kozhikode, were apprehended by a special investigation team led by Perumbavoor ASP Mohit Rawat in Angamaly. The arrest was during a probe in connection with a burglary that took place at Kunnathunad police station limit on August 30.

On the modus operandi of the robber, a police officer in the squad said, “The suspects will roam the area during the day on a bike, and identify the vacant homes. On the same day or at a better time, they will return to the spotted houses at night, and commit the robbery.” Sabu is accused of over 50 burglary cases across 7 districts.