It’s okay, not all right

KOCHI: One of the most significant achievements of the Kerala IT industry is that women make up about 50 per cent of the workforce at the state’s tech parks.

This was revealed in the ‘Women in Tech 2023’ study by AIM Research, which estimated that women account for about 29 per cent of India’s total tech workforce.

Thiruvananthapuram’s Technopark reports 45 per cent, while Kochi’s Infopark and Kozhikode’s Cyberpark have 40 per cent women employees. And this strength in numbers is reflected in the industry’s functioning too.

Thomas K, a senior employee at an Infopark-based multinational company (MNC), has witnessed this transformation firsthand. “When I started as a programmer in 2000, women accounted for less than 10 per cent of the workforce. Now, women make up over 50 per cent of staff in many firms in Kerala. In my team, at least 60 per cent are women,” he says.

There are several reasons for this shift. As men in the tech sector started migrating abroad, Kerala began tapping into the vast pool of skilled women. “Technology progresses faster than society, and naturally, this is reflected in the IT industry,” he smiles.

However, while women are well-represented at the entry and mid-levels, their presence in senior positions is thin. To understand why, it’s important to look at the past.

The beginning

The story begins with a bus journey in the 2000s, when Kusumam Punnapra, a former Keltron employee, overheard two women talking about their jobs in the IT sector. One of them had been “benched” after she got pregnant, and remained sidelined even after returning from maternity leave.