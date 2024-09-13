Nakapuzha mourns a dynamic teacher

KOCHI: Death came knocking unexpectedly for James V George, an assistant professor with the Department of Commerce at Sacred Heart’s College, Thevara. James, 38, passed away due to cardiac arrest after taking part in the tug-of-war event during Onam celebrations for the college’s teachers on Wednesday.

The teachers and students of SH College are yet to recover from the shock caused by his death. Even greater is the disbelief and shock written on the faces of those with the Thodupuzha Soccer School with which he was associated since its inception. Speaking about James, the school authorities say, “His service to Thodupuzha Soccer School since its inception has been invaluable. James was always concerned about the students’ inability to find a balance between academics and sports. He was always on a mission to find a solution to this issue. For him, it was important to take both academics and studies hand-in-hand.”

Another incident that the people of his native village recall is his love for agriculture. “He single-handedly sowed one acre of paddy field at Purapuzha during the pandemic,” says one of the villagers.

According to the soccer school officials, he was also actively involved in catering to the academic needs of the inmates of Nakapuzha Fuji Ganga and Mother and Child Orphanages. His life was packed with social service activities. “He rendered unforgettable service to tribal children of Chinnapara Kudi. James helped many children from backward areas of Idukki come to Ernakulam. He helped them get admitted to schools and colleges. We have lost a family member,” said a soccer school official.

James’ mortal remains will be interned in the family tomb at St Mary’s Pilgrim Church at Nakapuzha on Saturday. The body was kept at SH College on Thursday for public homage and taken to his house at Nakapuzha. He is survived by wife Sona, an assistant professor at Thodupuzha Newman College, and two-year-old son Varghese.