Science of change

KOCHI: Every year, the Druk Padma Karpo School in Ladakh welcomes tourists to the school where the popular screen character Rancho of ‘Three Idiots’ built classrooms to make children fall in love with science.

The ‘love’ part is often found lacking in the Indian education system. Retired science teacher B Sasikumar sums it up succinctly: “The way science is taught now puts to rest all claims of the child being a natural-born scientist. Science education is now a torturous terrain to sustain which students need mental muscles more than grey matter.”

Result is, as students climb the academic ladder, math turns into a horror, and physics and chemistry become Latin and Greek for many. Realising this gap, several premier institutes have been initiating projects to instill a fascination for science among young minds, and even the public in general.

One such initiative is ‘The Crucible’, the new science activity centre at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram. A stride into this space is like straying into a field where the Pythagoras theorem doesn’t mean just diagrams on paper but a conglomerate of three triangular shapes with which the famous theorem finds a practical explanation.

Nearby, there is a model that practically breaks down the Avogadro number, a famous constant in chemistry that defines the number of particles per mole of a substance.

Next to it, the maths activity section is a dimly lit room with equipment to show the play of light when it passes through lenses. School students have for long made precise ray diagrams on how light wades through particles that make up the lenses and gets bent in the process. But to see it happen for real is probably something that they are not used to.