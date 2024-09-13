Sea, splendour & serenity

KOCHI: Sauntering on the stone sidewalk along the beach, a soothing breeze and the gentle rumble of the sea envelop me. It is a beautiful evening, spent mostly lying on a hammock, listening to the ocean’s ceaseless rhythm. I haven’t felt this peaceful in quite some time.
I am at Seclude Kerala’s Marari Sands, a tranquil retreat located at Mararikulam in Alappuzha. Just an hour’s drive from Kochi, the resort’s serene ambience, pristine surroundings, and private beach access make it an ideal destination for those seeking a serene getaway.
Nestled amidst lush greenery and bordered by a private beach, it offers the perfect escape from the din and dust of city life.
The resort features 13 hideaway rooms and villas, each designed to offer privacy and luxury. The rooms are spacious, clean, and well-maintained, with some offering stunning beach views and unique outdoor bathrooms.
I loved the meandering stone pathways that lead to private villas, which are themed on unique elements of Kerala. Four aesthetic rooms face a clear pool that reflects the bright blue skies.
The meandering stone paths lead to open-air dining, where you can relish international or authentic Kerala cuisine to the sound of the waves. The dining experience is enhanced by the resort’s ambience and sea view.
I am offered a candle-lit dinner set by the beach, featuring a cream-and-brown rustic theme. Quite exquisite.
I opt for the naadan Kerala cuisine. As the chefs are from the region, the food and flavours are as authentic as it can get. Bravo to the crab roast and fish mappas!
Cultural events, Ayurvedic massages, yoga are some of the other highlights here. I am super-impressed with the idea of morning yoga on the beach.
The resort staff, I must say, is congenial and attentive. Their warm ways of handling guests elevates the overall staycation experience, which I would certainly recommend to my loved ones.
This reporter was at Marari Sands on invitation.
Nearby attractions include Marari beach, Alappuzha beach, Pathiramanal island, Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple, and Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja Temple.
Tariff: Rs 7,000 - Rs 15,000