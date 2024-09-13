Sea, splendour & serenity

KOCHI: Sauntering on the stone sidewalk along the beach, a soothing breeze and the gentle rumble of the sea envelop me. It is a beautiful evening, spent mostly lying on a hammock, listening to the ocean’s ceaseless rhythm. I haven’t felt this peaceful in quite some time.

I am at Seclude Kerala’s Marari Sands, a tranquil retreat located at Mararikulam in Alappuzha. Just an hour’s drive from Kochi, the resort’s serene ambience, pristine surroundings, and private beach access make it an ideal destination for those seeking a serene getaway.

Nestled amidst lush greenery and bordered by a private beach, it offers the perfect escape from the din and dust of city life.

The resort features 13 hideaway rooms and villas, each designed to offer privacy and luxury. The rooms are spacious, clean, and well-maintained, with some offering stunning beach views and unique outdoor bathrooms.

I loved the meandering stone pathways that lead to private villas, which are themed on unique elements of Kerala. Four aesthetic rooms face a clear pool that reflects the bright blue skies.