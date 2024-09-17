Twenty-one days of ‘soulitude’

KOCHI: Her life was bound by the rigid routine of the office, managing the human resources at her company. The romance of life seemed to be slipping away, lost in the rhythmic tippy-tap of corporate emails—her soul’s poetry hidden beneath layers of professionalism.

So, when Anu Ghanashyam signed up for ‘The WriteAngle’ contest of US-based BookLeaf Publishing, all she wanted was to let that poetry flow into words. “For me, the spectrum of human emotions has always been a wonder. I’ve observed them closely and began writing about them during college. Since then, writing has been constant,” she reflects.

Her work earned her a place among the 50 writers selected for the 21-day ‘WriteAngle’ challenge, and she was also named one of the top 20 writers for the publisher’s ‘21st Century Emily Dickinson Award’.

Originally from Kochi, Anu completed her schooling and college in Mumbai, holding a degree in Life Sciences and an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune.

Throughout the years, she balanced a corporate career and family life, with time becoming a scarce commodity. Yet, she always found space to write, sketch, and paint. “My curiosity about life kept pushing me. Though I didn’t know much about publishing, I used to post my work on blogs and later, on my Instagram page,” shares the mother of a 13-year-old, who currently works in the HR department of an MNC in Thiruvananthapuram.

Then came WriteAngle. “I discovered it while scrolling through social media and thought it would be a refreshing change,” she says.