Golden grass

KOCHI: Bamboo, often hailed as ‘green gold’, is emerging as one of the most versatile and sustainable materials available today. Once considered the “poor man’s timber”, this grass species is now gaining recognition for its wide-ranging applications and environmental benefits.

Bamboo’s versatility extends from construction and furniture to textiles and food products. In Kerala, innovative uses of bamboo have been explored, particularly in artisanal crafts, showcasing its potential as a sustainable alternative.

Now, as the construction industry faces growing scrutiny for its environmental impact — being one of the largest contributors to pollution and deforestation — bamboo presents a promising green alternative.

Contrary to the misconception of bamboo’s fragility, modern engineering and treatments have demonstrated its durability, with bamboo structures lasting up to 40 years. This durability, combined with bamboo’s rapid renewability and lower carbon footprint, positions it as a key player in sustainable building practices.

Tony Paul, CEO of Uravu Indigenous Science & Technology Study Centre and co-founder of Bamboo School, says bamboo has now transitioned into being the “wise man’s timber”.

“The reason being that bamboo is one of the ideal materials for nature-based constructions,” he explains. “Studies highlight its versatility, showing that bamboo can effectively substitute for iron, wood, steel, and plastic. It can be used to build structures that have a longevity of up to 40 years.”

Despite growing interest in bamboo-based buildings, Tony observes that many inquiries falter when the perception of bamboo as merely a cost-effective option is challenged. This belief stems from bamboo’s traditional use in constructing simple huts by indigenous communities, entrenching the idea of bamboo as a budget-friendly material.