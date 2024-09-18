Three die in accidents, 40 held for drunk driving on Onam in Kochi

KOCHI: Two persons died in road accidents while one was hit by a train in Ernakulam district on the day of Onam. Sunday also saw the police arresting over 40 people for drunken driving, as the Ernakulam Rural and the Kochi City police intensified checking to prevent accidents.

The first fatal accident happened on the NH stretch near Companypadi when an interstate tourist bus from Bengaluru hit the rear of a scooter around 6am on Sunday. Joy T J, 66, of Thaikkattukara, fell off his scooter and suffered grave head injuries. Joy was rushed to a nearby hospital but his life could not be saved, the police said.

The second accident death was reported at 8.50am when Augustin, 72, of Varapetty was crossing the road near St George School in Kothamangalam. He was hit by a speeding car. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Aluva, he succumbed to his injuries.

A 60-year-old -- Venu of Padom Road, Ponekkara -- died after being hit by a train at Perandoor near Edappally around 11.30pm when he went out for a walk. His body was recovered on Monday morning from the railway track.