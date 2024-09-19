Syro Malabar Church: Attempt to ordain new priests flouts papal order

KOCHI: The Samyuktha Sabha Samrakshana Samithi has alleged that a move is happening within the Syro Malabar Church to ordain eight deacons as priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in violation of the instructions issued by the Pope.

The samithi leaders alleged that discussions to this extent were held on Monday at the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archbishop’s House. “It has come to light that discussions were held between those opposing the Uniform Holy Mass and the Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur along with Mar Joseph Pamplani at the Archbishop’s House.

It is understood that the priests opposed to the Uniform Mass wanted the repeal of the order which said that only those deacons who give a written undertaking to offer only the Synod-approved Mass can be conferred the priesthood,” said the samithi representatives.

“The bishops told us that a consensus was arrived in which the newly ordained priests can offer Mass facing the people if circumstances are not favourable in the parish they are sent to with the permission of the head of the Archdiocese. This discussion is a violation of the Papal directives and ecclesiastical law,” they alleged.